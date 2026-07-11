Two people killed following serious crash on Route 6 in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Two people are dead following a serious motor vehicle crash on Route 6, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The incident occurred early Friday evening, when members of the Dartmouth and Westport Police Departments were dispatched to an area near the Dartmouth/Westport line to reports of a crash.

Once there, crews found two vehicles. The first was a Toyota sedan, which suffered very serious damage. Inside the vehicle were two occupants, a male and a female. They were rushed to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their identities have not been released at this time.

The second vehicle, also a sedan, contained two occupants who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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