Investigation underway after pedestrian struck, killed in Boston

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Boston on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of a pedestrian crash in the area of 1457 Tremont Street just before 8:20 a.m. found a person who had been hit by a vehicle, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver involved remained at the location following the collision.

Tremont Street has been closed in both directions between Brigham Circle and Roxbury Crossing.

Traffic Advisory: Tremont Street will be closed from Brigham Circle to Roxbury Crossing due to police investigating a pedestrian struck in the area. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/CPYHDOwi97 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 9, 2026

Authorities are urging motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while investigators remain on scene.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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