‘Free as a bird’: Team USA defenseman Charlie McAvoy out of the hospital ahead of 4 Nations final

Charlie McAvoy won’t suit up for Team USA’s 4 Nations Face-Off championship game Thursday night but won’t have to watch from the confines from a hospital bed.

The 27-year-old Boston Bruins and Team USA defenseman posted “Free As A Bird” on his Instagram story early Thursday afternoon - a reference to Team USA’s goal song.

McAvoy was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday due to injury complications stemming from his team’s opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

McAvoy first injured his right shoulder acromioclavicular joint during Team USA’s game against Finland on February 13, according to a statement released Wednesday by Bruins head team physician Dr. Peter Asnis. After undergoing treatment from Team USA’s medical staff, McAvoy’s injury worsened when the team traveled back to Boston.

McAvoy was then diagnosed with an infection in his right shoulder, as well as a significant injury to his AC joint. The 27-year-old defenseman underwent an irrigation and debridement procedure at Massachusetts General Hospital on Tuesday, according to Asnis.

McAvoy was ruled out of Thursday night’s 4 Nations Face-Off championship game at the TD Garden between USA and Canada on Tuesday.

Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan, McAvoy’s father-in-law, said during media availability Thursday he didn’t know if McAvoy would still be able to be inside the TD Garden to watch the game.

The two rivals will drop the puck at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

