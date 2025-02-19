Charlie McAvoy remains hospitalized with ‘significant’ shoulder injury, infection, Bruins say

Boston Bruins star and Team USA defenseman Charlie McAvoy is still in the hospital Wednesday as he recovers from injury complications stemming from his team’s opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

McAvoy first injured his right shoulder acromioclavicular joint during Team USA’s game against Finland on February 13, according to a statement released Wednesday by Bruins head team physician Dr. Peter Asnis. After undergoing treatment from Team USA’s medical staff, McAvoy’s injury worsened when the team traveled back to Boston.

McAvoy was then diagnosed with an infection in his right shoulder, as well as a significant injury to his AC joint. The 27-year-old defenseman underwent an irrigation and debridement procedure at Massachusetts General Hospital on Tuesday, according to Asnis.

“He remains in the hospital, where he is being treated with IV antibiotics, and his condition is improving,” said Dr Asnis.

McAvoy was ruled out of Thursday night’s 4 Nations Face-Off championship game between USA and Canada on Tuesday. He also sat out Monday’s game against Sweden at the TD Garden.

Team USA coach Mike Sullivan said Tuesday that Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes could be a option to fill McAvoy’s hole but Hughes then practiced with the Canucks later that afternoon.

The Bruins will hit the ice for their first game after the 4 Nations break on Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks.

A statement from #NHLBruins Head Team Physician Dr. Peter Asnis: pic.twitter.com/TLYhngAkZG — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 19, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

