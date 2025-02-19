Man exposed himself to boy inside bathroom at South Shore sports facility, DA says

HINGHAM, Mass. — A man accused of exposing himself to a young boy inside a bathroom at an indoor sports facility on the South Shore faced a judge on Wednesday.

Robert N. Schroeter, 44, of Pembroke, was arraigned in Hingham District Court on a charge of open and gross lewdness, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

Officers were called to the University Sports Complex at 637 Washington Street in Hanover on Feb. 4 to investigate an incident involving a man and a child that had occurred the night before, Cruz’s office noted.

The parent of a 7-year-old boy told officers that her son was washing his hands in a bathroom at the facility when he turned around to see a man, later identified as Schroeter, “with his erect penis in his hand, wiping it with a paper towel,” according to prosecutors.

Schroeter then allegedly told the boy, “You gotta keep it clean,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors say police developed probable cause to arrest Schroeter after conducting interviews and reviewing surveillance footage from the facility.

Schroeter was released on $5,000 bail with the conditions that he stay away and have no contact with the victim in the case, have no unsupervised contact with any children under the age of 16, and have no contact with the University Sports Complex.

He is due back in court on March 14.

