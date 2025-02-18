Bruins star Charlie McAvoy to miss USA-Canada title game at TD Garden after being admitted to MGH

BOSTON — Boston Bruins star defenseman Charlie McAvoy will miss Thursday’s 4 Nations championship game at TD Garden between the United States and Canada after he was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday, the hockey club announced Tuesday.

McAvoy was hospitalized to undergo testing on an upper-body injury that he sustained during one of Team USA’s tournament games, according to a statement issued by the Bruins.

The Bruins didn’t reveal how or when McAvoy got hurt and shared no information on the severity of his injury, only confirming that he will not be in the lineup for Team USA’s title tilt with Canada.

Boston Bruins statement on Charlie McAvoy

“[McAvoy] is currently being evaluated by Boston Bruins heat team physician Dr. Peter Asnis,” the statement read. “The Boston Bruins will provide further updates on his condition and status as soon as they become available.”

Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan scratched McAvoy from the lineup ahead of Team USA’s 2-1 defeat to Sweden in Boston on Monday night.

The 27-year-old’s hospitalization comes after he delivered several crushing hits in Team USA’s epic 3-1 victory over Canada in Montreal on Saturday night.

McAvoy lined up Connor McDavid and delivered a big hit that sent the best hockey player in the world careening into the glass and down to the ice. He also rocked Canadian captain Sidney Crosby.

McAvoy is married to coach Sullivan’s daughter, Kiley. After Team USA’s 3-1 over Canada, Sullivan described McAvoy as “a fierce competitor.”

“Charlie is a fierce competitor,” Sullivan said. “I watch him when he plays for the Bruins. I watch what he does for them. It’s been such a privilege for me to have an opportunity to coach him here at an event like this.”

Fellow Team USA defenseman Zach Werenski also praised McAvoy’s intense play against Canada.

NHL 4 Nations Face-Off - United States v Canada MONTREAL, CANADA - FEBRUARY 15: Charlie McAvoy #25 of Team USA checks Sam Reinhart #13 of Team Canada during the second period in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at the Bell Centre on February 15, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

“That hit Charlie threw on (McDavid) was kind of a game-changer,” Werenski said. “He’s been known to do that. He’s great with his size, he’s really good defensively and I thought that was a perfectly timed hit to get our team going in the right direction.”

It’s also not clear if McAvoy will be able to return to the ice when the Bruins resume NHL play against the Ducks on Feb. 22.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group