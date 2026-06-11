Boston police seek help IDing armed robbers who targeted children running lemonade stand

BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating a disturbing armed robbery that involved two juveniles targeting two children operating a lemonade stand on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to West Ninth Street in South Boston just before 4:45 p.m. for a report of a robbery. When they arrived, they spoke with the young victims, who said two unknown suspects had approached the stand after driving by several times.

The children told officers the suspects asked whether Apple Pay was accepted as payment. Before they could answer, the suspects grabbed a box containing cash from the stand.

Police say one of the suspects then revealed a black firearm in his waistband. Both individuals fled the area immediately after the theft.

No injuries were reported, but the incident has prompted concern in the neighborhood.

Surveillance video after children running lemonade stand in Boston robbed at gunpoint

In an effort to identify those involved, Boston police released surveillance video on Thursday that appears to show the suspects walking in the area of the alleged robbery.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 617-343-4742.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the CrimeStoppers program by calling 1-800-494-TIPS, texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463), or online.

Officials are also encouraging those affected by the incident to seek support through the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team, which offers free, confidential, 24/7 emotional assistance at 617-431-0125.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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