Girl killed, driver charged with OUI after two-car collision in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Mass. — The Norfolk District Attorney has announced that a girl has died and two others are injured following a two-car accident on Saturday evening in Franklin.

The incident occurred at 6:22 PM in the area of 76 Grove Street, when Franklin Police Officers responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a car and a truck.

The girl was among one of four people transported to the hospital, where she later passed away from her injuries.

The victim’s mother, brother, and father were also transported to the hospital, where the girl’s mother and brother remain in the hospital. The father, who was driving the car, has since been released.

The driver of the truck, 21-year-old James N. Blanchard, has been arrested.

He is facing numerous charges, including motor vehicle homicide while driving negligently and under the influence of alcohol, three counts of operating under the influence of alcohol and causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol, and a marked lanes violation.

Blanchard has been ordered to be held on $500,000 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at Wrentham District Court on Tuesday, May 27.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

