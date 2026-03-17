Foxborough Select Board officially approves event license for World Cup matches this summer

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Town of Foxborough, the Kraft Sports and Entertainment group, and Boston Soccer ‘26 have officially signed off on the event license that will ensure this summer’s World Cup matches go off without a hitch.

During Tuesday night’s Foxborough Select Board meeting, town officials voted to approve the event license as part of an agreement that will see Boston Soccer ’26 provide advance funding for security.

Kraft Sports has also pledged that it will help cover the costs of security.

The official deal followed a months-long dispute over the necessary funding that the town of Foxborough would receive after confusion arose over who would fund the security bill.

The Stadium Advisory Committee has already approved the event license application.

The Committee oversees the logistics and any impact this will have to the surrounding community. Along with ensuring safety, Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace is also overseeing any traffic or parking concerns. He even asked Foxboro Schools to take a half day during one of the matches to alleviate some of the traffic that day in June.

Chief Grace says the MBT is also scheduling extra trains on game days to bring tens of thousands of visitors from Boston to Gillette Stadium for these matches.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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