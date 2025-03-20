Four people injured after a car struck a motorcycle on Route 44, police say

RAYNHAM, Mass. — Members of both the Raynham Fire and Police Department responded to reports of a car vs. motorcycle.

Crews were dispatched around 5:34 P.M. on Wednesday to the area of 165 New State Highway (Route 44).

Upon arrival, crews conducted an investigation and found that while heading down Route 44 Westbound, a 2020 Toyota Camry tried to make a left-hand turn when it struck a 2012 Harley-Davidson, operated by a 55-year-old male who had a 16-year-old female passenger, that was headed east.

Route 44 was closed for nearly two hours after the crash, while police investigated the crash.

Four people suffered injuries and were taken to various hospitals, including:

The motorcycle operator, a 55-year-old Male From Taunton, was transported by Raynham firefighters to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton with life-threatening injuries.

The motorcycle passenger, a 16-year-old Female From an Unknown Address, was transported by Raynham firefighters to Good Samaritan with critical injuries.

The Camry’s operator, a 74-year-old Female From Middleborough, was transported by Brewster Ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the Camry, a 50-year-old Male From Middleborough, was transported by Bridgewater firefighters to Morton Hospital in Taunton with unspecified injuries.

A med-flight chopper was requested to the scene for assistance but was unable to land due to mechanical issues.

The crash remains under investigation.

