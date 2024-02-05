Four people escape fire that destroys East Bridgewater home

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Four people were able to escape massive flames that tore through a home in East Bridgewater on Sunday afternoon, destroying it.

Fire dispatchers received multiple calls around 12:12 p.m. for heavy smoke and fire coming from a house on Old Bedford Street in East Bridgewater.

Upon arrival, responders discovered that the fire had spread to much of the home, a two-story, L-shaped dwelling.

East Bridgewater Fire (BROCKTON FIRE)

A passerby saw the flames and banged on the door to alert anyone inside. All residents were able to escape without injury, the fire department said.

Two of the home’s occupants escaped the building with their dog through the first-floor window, and two other occupants were also able to escape, according to authorities. But four pet cats are still unaccounted for.

The home is a total loss, and it was being torn down later Sunday.

East Bridgewater firefighters are still on the scene to distinguish hotspots.

Four people have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire remains under investigation.

EAST BRIDGEWATER FIRE (BROCKTON FIRE)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

