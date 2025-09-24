Founder of Boston non-profit charged with distributing crack cocaine

The founder and CEO of a Boston non-profit that aims to provide re-entry support services has been arrested and charged for allegedly distributing crack cocaine, FBI Boston said Wednesday.

James Toley, 36, of Dorchester and Brockton, was arrested Tuesday following an indictment by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing 28 grams or more of crack cocaine.

Tooley is the Founder and CEO of Adapt and Evolve LLC, which provides reentry support services for people getting out of prison, according to the FBI.

Tooley allegedly distributed 100 grams of crack cocaine near Fields Corner in Dorchester on September 10, just a short distance away from Adapt & Evolve’s headquarters, according to the FBI. Tooley allegedly distributed the drugs in his car while a young child was in the backseat.

Tooley allegedly contacted a cooperating witness again to sell more crack cocaine and arranged to meet again on Sept. 23, 2025, at an area near the Roxbury District Court.

Tooley was taken into custody upon his arrival and was allegedly found in possession of approximately 160 grams of crack cocaine, the FBI says.

The FBI says that because he has a prior record for drug and sex trafficking, he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison if convicted.

Tooley was convicted of selling cocaine in 2010 and was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The FBI says Tooley violated the terms of his release on at least five separate occasions and was subsequently sentenced to serve approximately 22 additional months of incarceration.

Additional court filings allege that Tooley targeted and recruited women who suffered from substance abuse disorders to engage in commercial sex and to distribute controlled substances for him.

“It is alleged that Tooley targeted his victims with acts of violence and provided victims with access to drugs,” FBI Boston said in a statement. “It is also alleged that Tooley created a climate of fear among the victims by claiming that he had connections to law enforcement and other powerful and influential officials through his non-profit.”

Tooley allegedly coordinated drug transactions using a company phone.

Tooley was ordered detained pending a hearing scheduled for Friday in Boston Federal Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

