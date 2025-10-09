Former Red Sox outfielder Mike Greenwell dies after cancer battle

Two-time All-Star and Boston Red Sox team Hall of Famer Mike Greenwell passed away Thursday after a battle with cancer.

Greenwell, who turned to politics after a decorated 12-year career in MLB, died while serving as County Commissioner in Lee County, Florida.

“He was a strong advocate for the people and businesses of Lee County and will be remembered for seeking meaningful solutions to the challenges his community faced,” the Lee County Government wrote on Facebook. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and all who were touched by his leadership.”

Drafted in the third round of the 1982 MLB Draft, “Gator” spent his entire career in Boston, earning two All-Star appearences and taking home the 1988 Silver Slugger Award.

After taking over left field for fellow Sox Hall of Famer Jim Rice, Greenwell hit .303 with 130 home runs and 726 RBIs. He was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2008.

Greenwell announced this past August that he had been diagnosed with medullary thyroid cancer.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group