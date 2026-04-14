Former Newton school teacher charged with enticement of a minor

ALBANY, N.Y. — A former teacher from Newton Public Schools and several other districts in Massachusetts has been charged with enticement of a minor.

Investigators say Mark Nacht, who last worked for Newton Public Schools, had conversations with an undercover last enforcement officer.

The officer posed as a woman with access to her 13-year-old niece. A criminal complaint documented parts of the conversation, detailing specific sexual acts.

Detectives say that Nacht drove all the way to Albany, New York to meet the woman and child at an apartment, but law enforcement was waiting for him.

They say Nacht admitted to driving there with the intent of having sex with the girl.

Boston 25 has reached out to Newton Public Schools for comment on Nacht’s arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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