Former New Bedford interim Fire Chief killed, officer injured after shootout at Fairhaven bar

FAIRHAVEN, Mass — New Bedford’s former interim Fire Chief was killed in a shootout that left a police officer wounded outside a bar in Fairhaven Friday night, law enforcement officials said in a press conference.

Former New Bedford interim Fire Chief Paul Coderre was allegedly drinking at the Bayside Lounge on Sconticut Neck Road before police were called to the business for a report of an intoxicated man around 5:00 p.m.

When members of the Fairhaven Police Department and officers from other communities responded to the scene, Coderre and the officers exchanged gunfire.

One of the responding officers from Acushnet was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital to be treated.

In a press conference just before 10:00 p.m., officials said the injured officer had since been released and was at home recovering.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell called the shooting “tragic in every sense.”

“I am relieved that the officer who was injured will make a full recovery and that no one else was seriously hurt,” Mitchell wrote on Facebook.

“My thoughts are with the injured police officer, their family, colleagues, and the entire community during this difficult time,” Massachusetts State Representative Steve Xiarhos also posted on Facebook.

Police laid down evidence markers in the business’ parking lot.

Coderre was fired in 2022 for “dishonestly and untruthfulness in connection with alleged work-related injuries, according to a statement on the New Bedford city website.

“In the fall of 2021, the City ordered Coderre to undergo an independent medical examination in order to determine his continued eligibility for injured-on-duty benefits. The independent medical examination followed an investigation initiated by the City’s Personnel Office in the summer of 2021. The Personnel Office investigation yielded video surveillance evidence of Coderre performing activities inconsistent with his alleged injuries, including his unloading, without assistance, a 176-pound barbeque smoker grill from the bed of his personal pickup truck,” a statement read.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

