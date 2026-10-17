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Breast MRI wait times can stretch for weeks. How AI could help speed up scans

By Kelly Sullivan, Boston 25 News
By Kelly Sullivan, Boston 25 News

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and for some women who need additional imaging after a mammogram, getting a breast MRI can mean an anxious wait of several weeks.

Shields Health says new AI-enhanced MRI technology is helping shorten scan times and could allow more patients to be seen sooner.

Dr. John Pan, chief medical officer at Shields Health and a radiologist, joined Boston 25 to discuss why some patients need a breast MRI, what’s contributing to wait times and how the new technology is being used.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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