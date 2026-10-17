Breast MRI wait times can stretch for weeks. How AI could help speed up scans

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and for some women who need additional imaging after a mammogram, getting a breast MRI can mean an anxious wait of several weeks.

Shields Health says new AI-enhanced MRI technology is helping shorten scan times and could allow more patients to be seen sooner.

Dr. John Pan, chief medical officer at Shields Health and a radiologist, joined Boston 25 to discuss why some patients need a breast MRI, what’s contributing to wait times and how the new technology is being used.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group