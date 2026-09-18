Former Methuen police chief pleads guilty to felony charges

METHUEN, Mass. — A Former Methuen Police Chief will spend 30-days in jail after pleading guilty to felony charges.

Joseph Solomon plead guilty to the following charges on Friday:

Perjury by Written Affidavit (2 counts)

Obtaining Unwarranted Privileges in Violation of the Civil Service Laws (7 counts)

Civil Service Law Violations (6 counts)

Uttering a Forged Document (1 count)

Procurement Fraud (1 count)

Solomon, who was indicted by a grand jury in 2023 on multiple charges, alleging that he misused the powers of his position, was accused of using his position to promote six unqualified officers to full-time, higher paying roles.

Former Methuen police arraigned on corruption and fraud charges Former Methuen police arraigned on corruption and fraud charges

After serving his jail sentence, Solomon will be placed on three years of probation and additionally lose his private investigation license and license to carry.

“Massachusetts communities rely on their police chiefs to make the best decisions for the safety and security of residents. Former Chief Solomon broke that trust by misusing his authority to elevate unqualified officers, putting residents’ wellbeing at risk,” said Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell. “I am grateful for the partnership of the Essex County District Attorney’s Office and City of Methuen in securing this resolution and holding Solomon accountable for his unlawful conduct.”

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker added that his office will not tolerate criminal behavior and that today’s court case ensures accountability.

“So-called public servants who enrich themselves at the expense of the people they swear an oath to serve must be held to account, no matter how long it takes,” Inspector General Jeffrey S. Shapiro said. “This is a good day for the people of Methuen and for those individuals who serve the public with honor and integrity.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group