Former Methuen human trafficking den reopens as YWCA

The community of Methuen is turning tragedy into triumph by converting a building once tied to human trafficking into a safe space for women and their families.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wallace Street Friday for a new YWCA Women’s Empowerment Center.

In 2025, a massage parlor was shut down, and the manager faced human trafficking and prostitution charges. Now that same site supports women who have been victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“We cannot change what happened at this address in the past. But together, we can change what happens here next. Today, Five Wallace Street begins a new chapter. A chapter about advocacy, a chapter about education, a chapter about prevention, a chapter about healing, and most importantly, a chapter about hope,” Chief Executive Officer of the YWCA of Northeastern Massachusetts, Maricelis Ortiz said.

Counselors and advocates will be available to survivors at that new facility. It will also host workshops for survivors.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group