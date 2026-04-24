Former Massachusetts teacher pleads not guilty to rape charges involving students

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A former teacher at a Massachusetts boarding school pleaded not guilty Thursday to multiple rape charges involving former students.

Matthew Rutledge, a former teacher at Miss Hall’s School in Pittsfield, is accused of sexually assaulting two students years ago when they were 16 and 17 years old, according to prosecutors.

Rutledge was indicted last month on rape charges and is currently out on bail.

The investigation began in 2024 and included findings from an independent report commissioned by Miss Hall’s School, authorities said.

The two women who brought the accusations against Rutledge were in Berkshire Superior Court for his arraignment.

Matthew Rutledge

They spoke publicly afterward, describing the pain they say they endured and calling Rutledge dangerous.

“Today I was in the same room as Matt Rutledge, and for the first time, I held the power,” said Melissa Fares, one of the accusers.

Another accuser, Hilary Simon, said Rutledge used threats to keep her silent.

“Matthew Rutledge was a dangerous man,” Simon said. “I kept his secret because he threatened to kill himself and swore I would destroy his family if I ever spoke.”

Rutledge is scheduled to return to court in June.

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