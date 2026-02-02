Former Mass. police officer gets time in federal prison for child porn, feds say

BOSTON — A former police officer with the Gloucester Police Department has been sentenced to federal prison for possessing more than 200 files of child sexual abuse material, the U.S. Attorney said Monday.

Alexander Aiello, 34, of Gloucester, was sentenced to four years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. U.S. Senior District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV handed down his sentence on Jan. 23.

Aiello pleaded guilty in October to one count of possession of child pornography.

On several occasions in 2024 and 2025, prosecutors said Aiello accessed a website on the dark web that was dedicated to downloading, viewing, advertising and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Searches of Aiello’s person and home on April 28, 2025 resulted in the seizure of Aiello’s cell phone and laptop as well as a USB thumb drive, which was found in Aiello’s nightstand in his bedroom, prosecutors said.

Investigators examined the devices and found that a TOR Browser – an application that provides anonymous web access and access to dark web hidden services – was installed and actively running on Aiello’s laptop with evidence of downloaded files consistent with recent use, prosecutors said.

The USB drive was thoroughly encrypted and Aiello contained more than 200 files consistent with child sexual abuse material, prosecutors said.

