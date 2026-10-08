Former Lynn police officer pleads not guilty to assault, civil rights charges

A former Lynn police officer pleaded not guilty to an assault and battery charge Thursday morning.

Christopher Gomez is also facing a civil rights violation.

Gomez responded to a call at a Lynn home on May 16, 2026.

A civil rights violation indictment from the Essex County District Attorney’s office alleged that he used unreasonable force, “depriving the victim of his right to bodily security guaranteed by federal and state constitutions.”

Police body-worn camera footage of the incident exists but is not being released at this time, the DA’s office says.

Gomez has since resigned from his position.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 20.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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