Former Lynn police officer facing civil rights violation, assault charges

A Lynn police officer is accused of violating a resident’s civil rights during a call to their home and is facing charges

Former Lynn Police Officer Christopher Gomez has been indicted for assault and a Civil Rights Violation charge, the Essex County DA says. Gomez responded to a Lynn home on May 16, 2026.

A civil rights violation indictment from the Essex County District Attorney’s office alleges that Gomez used unreasonable force, “depriving the victim of his right to bodily security guaranteed by federal and state constitutions.”

Police body-worn camera footage of the incident exists but is not being released at this time, the DA’s office says.

Gomez is currently scheduled to be arraigned on October 8, 2026 in Essex County Superior Court in Salem.

Gomez has resigned from the Lynn Police Department.

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