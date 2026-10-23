‘Porches burnt right off’: Smoke seen for miles as raging blaze rips through Malden triple-decker

MALDEN, Mass. — One firefighter was hospitalized, and more than a dozen residents are expected to be displaced after a raging, four-alarm blaze ripped through a triple-decker home in Malden on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Malden Assistant Fire Chief Leonard Dunn said crews were called to 85 Porter Street around noon for reports of a building fire. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames on the rear porches that had already spread to all three floors.

Video from a Boston 25 traffic camera showed billowing smoke rising into the sky near the Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett.

Boston 25 Facebook followers also reported seeing the smoke from as far away as Melrose and Lynn.

Smoke rises from a Malden fire near Encore Boston Harbor. Smoke rises from a Malden fire near Encore Boston Harbor.

Dunn said the blaze generated tremendous flames and required a large volume of water to control.

“This was a very difficult fire to fight. The fire burnt the porches right off,” Dunn told reporters at the scene. “They needed a lot of water, and they needed it quick. You know, big fire, big water. It was roaring right up the back.”

Images from the scene showed dozens of firefighters from multiple communities working to knock down the flames, with multiple ladder trucks blocking the street as smoke poured out of broken windows.

Firefighters initially received reports that someone may have been trapped on the third floor, but a search of the building confirmed everyone had made it out safely.

Authorities estimate the fire displaced 15 to 20 people. A building inspector was evaluating the structure Friday afternoon, but Dunn said the building will likely be uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. State fire investigators are assisting Malden firefighters as they work to determine how the blaze started.

Massive fire tears through Malden triple-decker; up to 20 residents displaced, firefighter injured Massive fire tears through Malden triple-decker; up to 20 residents displaced, firefighter injured

The Malden Fire Department urged the public to avoid the area until further notice due to the large emergency response.

Crews were expected to remain at the scene throughout the afternoon to check for hot spots and monitor the damaged structure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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