2 New York men charged with stealing cooking oil from Beverly restaurants plead not guilty

Two New York men charged with attempting to steal cooking oil from a restaurant in Beverly were ordered to be held on $5,000 bail Friday.

Osmin Velaquez Ramos, 21, and 28-year-old Jesus Del Orbe Escolastico, both of Yonkers, were accused of trying to steal oil from the Anchor Pub and Grill.

They were charged with two counts of breaking into a depository, possession of a burglary instrument, and two counts of vandalizing property.

Prosecutors said there is video of them stealing from the Beverly House of Pizza as well.

Police said they recovered thousands of dollars worth of oil.

A person in the area saw it happening and thought it was suspicious.

Del Orbe Escolastico’s lawyer said he was hired and did not know what he was doing was wrong.

Both Ramos and Del Orbe Escolastico had not guilty pleas entered on their behalf.

A judge ordered them to be held on $5,000 bail.

Ramos and Del Orbe Escolastico are scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 20.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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