Former Dorchester hotel transformed into affordable housing for older adults

DORCHESTER, Mass. — A former hotel in Dorchester has been transformed into 99 new supportive homes for older adults who have experienced homelessness.

Mayor Michelle Wu joined state leaders, community partners, and housing advocates to celebrate the grand opening of 900 Morrissey Blvd. on Wednesday.

One of the new residents said he lived on the street for two years after losing his home.

“Having a safe home here with the community builders, everything changed. My apartment gave me room to breathe, reconnected with the community, and rebuild my life,” said Reginald.

The building also provides residents with on-site services to support their health, independence, and long-term housing stability.

The project was funded by the City of Boston, the Boston Housing Authority, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and public and private partners.

Wu said 16,000 new housing units have been created over the last five years.

There has been a 19% decline in overall homelessness since 2021, according to Boston’s 2026 Point-in-Time Homelessness Count.

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