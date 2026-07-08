Former Celtics star Jaylen Brown comforts heartbroken fan after trade

BOSTON — Former Celtics star Jaylen Brown made good on his word and reconnected with a heartbroken friend when the All-Star returned to Boston on Tuesday.

Brown met with his Number 1 fan on Tuesday and took some time to comfort little Gio, reassuring him it’s going to be okay.

Gio went viral last week for his reaction to the news of the blockbuster trade.

His mother posted a video of Gio reacting to the trade.

“I was literally crying. I was teary-eyed. I couldn’t believe that my baby was heartbroken and he was crying like that...we could not calm him down; he cried for like an hour,” Gigi Jean explained.

Brown is Gio’s favorite player and someone he’s met several times when Brown took the time to visit Gio’s school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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