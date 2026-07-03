Heartbroken Celtics fan receives special message from Jaylen Brown after blockbuster trade

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Giovanni Jean is only 6-years-old but is getting his first lesson on heartbreak.

Gio is a big fan of Celtics’ star Jaylen Brown, and when the news broke that Brown had been traded to the 76ers, the young fan was crushed.

His mother posted a video of Gio reacting to the trade.

“I was literally crying. I was teary-eyed. I couldn’t believe that my baby was heartbroken and he was crying like that...we could not calm him down; he cried for like an hour,” Gigi Jean explained.

Brown is Gio’s favorite player and someone he’s met several times when Brown took the time to visit Gio’s school.

After the video received thousands of views online, Brown himself commented on the reel.

“So, he said its ok, little bro; we will always be friends. It meant a lot because Jaylen Brown is my favorite player in the NBA and in the world!” Giovanni Jean said.

The young fan tells Boston 25 he really looks up to the star player for more than his skills on the court, especially after meeting him and seeing how much he cares about kids like Giovanni.

“...because he’s sweet, he’s been with me, we’ve been friends for three years now,” he said.

Even though Gio may still be hurting, he says there are no hard feelings.

“I would never blame my favorite player! I would never do that!”

He also feels better knowing the two can still be friends and plans on seeing him play in Philly if he can get there.

“Yeah, I’ll still go. I’ll still go. I can be a 76ers fan and a Celtics fan now.”

After receiving countless messages from the public on how they can support a very heartbroken Gio, the family created a GoFundMe page with his story.

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