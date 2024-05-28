Former Boston teacher charged with allegedly possessing and receiving child pornography, feds say

BOSTON — A former Boston teacher has been arrested and charged for allegedly possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material after he developed an online relationship with a minor in which he “discussed wanting to teach the minor how to kiss,” Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy announced.

Carter Peaseley, 40, of Quincy, was arrested on May 23 and released on conditions including a curfew, electronic location monitoring and an order not to have unsupervised contact with children. He is charged with possession and receipt of child pornography, Levy said.

According to the charging documents, for approximately one year, Peaseley was involved in an online relationship with a 15-year-old minor, during which he allegedly discussed wanting to teach the minor how to kiss – among other sexually explicit activities – and his plan to visit the minor.

Peaseley allegedly instructed the minor not to save his texts and suggested they should use a different platform, according to the charging documents. It is further alleged that Peaseley and the minor exchanged photographs which included sexually explicit photos of the minor.

According to court documents, during a search of Peaseley’s residence, approximately 243 images of sexual images of children were found on a computer and cellphone which were seized.

Peaseley was formerly a teacher at the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science and the Match Charter School, both of which are in Boston.

Boston 25 reached out to Boston Public Schools for a statement. A spokesperson declined to release an official statement but did tell Boston 25 that Peaseley was a substitute teacher in the 2018 school year.

BPS claims that Peaseley was never employed as a full-time teacher with Boston Public Schools.

Boston 25 also reached out to the Match Charter School for a statement regarding Peaseley’s employment.

The charge of possession and receipt of child pornography provides for a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, a fine of $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

