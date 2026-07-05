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Folarin Balogun available for USMNT vs. Belgium after red card overturned

By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina Round Of 32 FIFA World Cup 2026
USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026 SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 01: Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 01, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff

The U.S.’s top striker and goal scorer Folarin Balogun will play tomorrow against Belgium after his red car was overturned by FIFA.

Balogun was kicked out of Wednesday night’s win over Bosnia.

‘Harsh call’: US to be without star player in World Cup round of 16 after controversial red card

Fans were outraged when he received the card for a hit on the calf against received a very controversial red card for a hit to the calf of a Bosnian player during a fight for the ball.

The U.S. is looking to secure a spot in the Round of 8 in the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

The game is set for tomorrow at 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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