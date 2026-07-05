Folarin Balogun available for USMNT vs. Belgium after red card overturned

The U.S.’s top striker and goal scorer Folarin Balogun will play tomorrow against Belgium after his red car was overturned by FIFA.

Balogun was kicked out of Wednesday night’s win over Bosnia.

Fans were outraged when he received the card for a hit on the calf against received a very controversial red card for a hit to the calf of a Bosnian player during a fight for the ball.

The U.S. is looking to secure a spot in the Round of 8 in the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

The game is set for tomorrow at 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group