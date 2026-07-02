‘Harsh call’: US to be without star player in World Cup round of 16 after controversial red card

BOSTON — The U.S. Men’s National Team is headed back to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, but the victory came with a significant setback.

The Americans secured a shutout win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, advancing to the knockout stage, but star striker Folarin Balogun was shown a controversial red card and will miss the team’s upcoming Round of 16 matchup against Belgium.

Boston 25 News World Cup analyst Julian Cardillo said the U.S. accomplished what it needed to do in a potentially difficult match.

“The U.S. got the job done,” Cardillo said. “This was not an easy game. We knew it would be tricky before kickoff, but ultimately, I thought the U.S. was in control. Even when they were down a man, they were comfortable defending.”

Cardillo said a crucial second goal helped seal the victory and ensure the Americans returned to the knockout round.

The biggest talking point, however, came when Balogun was sent off after officials reviewed a challenge and determined it warranted a red card.

According to Cardillo, the decision was technically supported by the rules but may have been overly harsh.

“By the letter of the law, yes,” he said. “You see him use his cleats and step on the calf and ankle of the Bosnian player...But I think it was a harsh call. I think it made more sense as a yellow card, so I understand it, but I disagree with it.”

Cardillo also noted concerns about consistency in officiating during the tournament.

“There was a photo circulating of Lionel Messi committing a similar infraction and getting away with it,” he said. “When you slow plays down and examine them frame by frame, fouls tend to look worse than they really are.”

The incident has renewed debate about the use of video review in soccer. While Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology is intended to help officials make accurate decisions, Cardillo said slow-motion replays can sometimes distort the severity of a play.

“I think this is something FIFA and refereeing organizations are going to have to revisit,” he said. “VAR on its own is not going to solve every issue around discipline in the game.”

Because red card suspensions are automatic, there appears to be no realistic path for Balogun to play against Belgium.

The loss is significant for the U.S., as Balogun has been one of the team’s top attacking threats. However, Cardillo believes the Americans have capable replacements.

“Ricardo Pepi and Haji Wright are right behind him,” Cardillo said. “Both had strong seasons in Europe and are proven goal scorers. I expect one of those two to step into Balogun’s spot.”

The United States will face Belgium in the Round of 16 as it looks to continue its World Cup run without one of its top offensive weapons.

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