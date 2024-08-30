Florida woman killed in New Hampshire crash, state police say

EPPING, N.H. — A Florida woman was killed in a crash on Route 101 West in Epping early Friday morning, state police said.

Patricia Strohman, 70, of The Villages, Florida, died in the crash that happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday, state police said in a statement late Friday morning.

At approximately 1:55 a.m., troopers responded to Route 101 West at the Martin Road overpass in Epping for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

When troopers arrived, they found a 2015 Nissan Rogue which had crashed, and the driver, later identified as Strohman, trapped inside the vehicle and severely injured, state police said.

A preliminary investigation found that the Nissan had been traveling along Route 101 West and approaching the Martin Road overpass when Strohman lost control of the vehicle.

The Nissan left the right side of the highway, traveled several hundred feet along a grassy embankment, and struck a cement bridge abutment at the Martin Road overpass, state police said. Strohman died at the scene.

All travel lanes of Route 101 West were closed and traffic was diverted off of Exit 7 for approximately three and a half hours. Emergency crews cleared the scene at 5:35 a.m.

Multiple agencies responded to assist, including the New Hampshire State Police Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit, Epping Police and Fire, Raymond Police, Brentwood Fire, the Exeter Hospital Paramedics Advanced Life Support Unit, the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, and the New England Truck Center.

All aspects of this crash remain under investigation. Anyone with information about the fatal crash is urged to contact Trooper Clark Brighton at Clark.A.Brighton@DOS.NH.GOV.

Epping is a small town east of Manchester and southwest of Durham. The town’s population was 7,125 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

