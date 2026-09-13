Flooding leaves some Massachusetts roads impassable as downpours soak the region

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Heavy rain is causing flooding in some Massachusetts communities on Sunday, leaving some roads impassable as a storm system packing downpours moves through southern New England.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for some areas, including southeastern Massachusetts, where localized rain totals of up to four inches were possible through the afternoon.

Reports of flooded roads and stuck cars came from Fall River, New Bedford, Vineyard Haven, Plymouth, and Wareham, among other areas.

In Fall River, video shared with Boston 25 News showed cars struggling to navigate roads that were turned into rivers of water.

Officials warned drivers to “turn around, don’t drown.”

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the National Weather Service wrote in its flash flood warning.

Fall River flooding

A similar situation was seen in southern Connecticut, where Gov. Ned Lamont announced that Amtrak service in New Haven had been suspended because significant flooding affected track conditions.

“Flash flooding is impacting several areas across Connecticut, including transit service in New Haven. We are closely monitoring the situation,” Lamont wrote in a Facebook post. “Please stay alert, use caution, avoid flooded roadways, and never attempt to drive through standing water.”

The rain is expected to taper off by late Sunday afternoon, with cooler, drier air to start the workweek.

For the latest forecast updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

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