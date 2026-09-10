Officials identify 2 killed in Ludlow plane crash

LUDLOW, Mass. — The names of the two victims in a fatal plane crash Saturday night in Ludlow have been released.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gullini announced the two were identified as 66-year-old Kenneth R. Moore of Pembroke and 62-year-old Mary Asbury of East Falmouth.

The two people were part of Alpha One’s aviation community, the company’s founder confirmed to Boston 25.

According to Ludlow Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Lavoie, around 9 p.m., crews received a call about a possible plane down in the area of the Springfield Reservoir.

Multiple Massachusetts State Police assets assisted Ludlow in searching for the plane and its passengers. The plane was located in a wooded area at 1680 Center St.

The crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office and the Ludlow Police Department, in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

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