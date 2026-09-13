Boston man facing charges after police find dead pit bull, several emaciated dogs in apartment

BOSTON — A man is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after police say they discovered one dead dog and several severely malnourished dogs inside his South Boston apartment, authorities announced Sunday.

Lester James, 39, was arraigned last week in South Boston Municipal Court on seven counts of animal cruelty, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Boston officers responded to an apartment on Old Colony Avenue just before noon on Sept. 7 after James called 911 to report that one of his dogs had died inside its cage, the DA’s office said.

When officers arrived, James allegedly told them he had left the apartment the previous afternoon and returned the next day to find one of his pit bulls dead and another suffering from a swollen face.

Inside the apartment, officers said they found disturbing conditions.

A white pit bull described as severely emaciated was chained to a kitchen wall, surrounded by piles of feces and urine stains, according to prosecutors. In another room, prosecutors said officers found a deceased pit bull named “Gwap” lying inside a cage covered in vomit and feces.

Police noted there were no visible food or water bowls inside the cage. Investigators also found a broken broomstick inside.

Nearby, police said officers discovered three young pit bulls inside another cage. Prosecutors said all three appeared emaciated and were surrounded by empty food bowls. One puppy reportedly limped and couldn’t put weight on its left paw.

An additional pit bull and a chihuahua were found in another room and also appeared malnourished, according to prosecutors.

Investigators said James told officers he was keeping the dogs in the apartment for breeding purposes. He also allegedly stated that Gwap had killed and eaten his Yorkshire Terrier two weeks earlier. James further told officers that one of the puppies born to another dog in the apartment had died after being stepped on by his son.

When officers asked whether the animals had received veterinary care, prosecutors said James did not provide an answer.

Boston Animal Care and Control responded to the scene and removed six living dogs along with the deceased animal. Officials said all of the surviving dogs required medical treatment and were transported to MSPCA-Angell Animal Medical Center for evaluation and care.

James told officers he did not know how the broken broomstick ended up inside the cage and suggested someone may have broken into the apartment. Investigators said they found no signs of forced entry.

As of Sunday, the rescued dogs remain underweight, and several have scratches, bites, and other injuries. Officials said the animals’ overall condition is improving as they continue receiving veterinary care from the City of Boston and MSPCA-Angell.

Judge Margaret Albertson set bail at $5,000 and ordered James not to possess or care for any animals. He was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

He is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 20 for a pre-trial hearing.

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