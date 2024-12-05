Firefighters extinguish raging snowplow fire in Westboro

WESTBORO, Mass. — Fire crews in Westboro extinguished a fire that engulfed a snow plow on a wet and cold Thursday.

The snow plow caught fire at an apartment complex on Connector Road.

No one was injured in the incident.

A wintry mix of rain and snow moved through Massachusetts on Thursday, hitting Worcester County and western Massachusetts the hardest.

Dozens of school districts announced cancellations or delays and the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for some areas due to the storm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

