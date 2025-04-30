One dead after collision between MBTA Commuter Rail train and car in Abington

ABINGTON, Mass. — One person is dead following a collision between a train and a car in Abington on Wednesday.

Police responded to the railroad crossing at Centre Avenue and Park Avenue around noon on Wedensday, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office told Boston 25 News.

A woman inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, the DA said.

Investigators found there were no mechanical faults on the train, the conductor was utilizing the train’s horn, and the train was operating below the 70-mile-per-hour speed limit.

No foul play is suspected, according to the DA’s office.

A Keolis spokesperson told Boston 25 News that the car drove through the gates.

The area from Plymouth to Progress Street was shut down as first responders investigated the scene, according to Abington police.

The area remained closed just before 3:00 p.m.

The MBTA Commuter rail alerted commuters and riders that trains will be replaced by shuttle buses between Kingston and South Weymouth due to a car on the tracks.

⚠️ Kingston Line Train 1028 (2:17 pm from Kingston) will originate at South Weymouth today due to a road vehicle on the right of way in the Abington area. Passengers will be accommodated by shuttle buses between Kingston and South Weymouth. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) April 30, 2025

Boston 25 News has reached out to MBTA Transit Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

