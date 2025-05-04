Firefighters extinguish fire at home in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Fire crews in Gloucester worked early Sunday morning to extinguish a fire at a home.

On Sunday, May 4, around 5:25 a.m., Gloucester fire crews were called to 6 Newton Road for a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a small fire in a basement laundry room.

The fire was quickly extinguished before it could extend to the rest of the home.

All occupants escaped on their own, but several pets had to be rescued from the home.

One pet did not survive.

Four residents were displaced, and there are no reported injuries.

“The first arriving crews did a great job of getting water on this fire and containing it to the area of origin,” said Chief Smith.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

