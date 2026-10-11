Firefighters battle basement fire at Norton pizza restaurant

NORTON, Mass. — Firefighters quickly contained a basement fire at a recently opened Norton pizza restaurant Saturday night, according to fire officials.

The Norton Fire Department said the restaurant’s fire alarm activated around 7:39 PM at 4 Olympia Street. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from a rear basement door.

Firefighters launched an aggressive interior attack despite low visibility inside the building. The fire was brought under control within about 20 minutes, and crews then worked to ventilate smoke from the windowless basement.

The restaurant was open at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

Several neighboring departments responded to assist, including Attleboro Fire Department, Taunton Fire Department, and North Attleborough Fire Department. Mansfield Fire Department provided station coverage.

“In this case, the commercial fire alarm system worked as intended, alerting us to the fire early and giving us more time to fight it before the entire structure became fully involved,” Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said.

Building and utility inspectors also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Norton Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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