Firefighter from Ireland sentenced to prison for St. Patrick’s Day rape at Boston hotel

BOSTON — A firefighter from Ireland convicted of raping a woman during last year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Boston learned his fate Thursday.

Terrence Crosbie, 39, of Dublin, was sentenced to 7 to 9 years in prison after he was found guilty last week of sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman at the Omni Parker House while visiting the city for the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The victim told police that the incident started on March 14, 2024, at the Black Rose Irish Pub near Faneuil Hall, where she met a man from Ireland.

According to police, the victim said they returned to his room at the Omni Parker House, where they had consensual sex. Afterward, she said they fell asleep in separate beds.

Omni Parker House in Boston

Hours later, on March 15, the victim said she woke up to another man, later identified as Crosbie, sexually assaulting her. The victim quoted Crosbie, whom she didn’t know, as saying, “I know you want this, he (the other man) fell asleep.”

Crosbie and the other man were sharing the hotel room during the Boston visit.

Crosbie was arrested at Logan Airport on March 16, three days before his previously scheduled flight, trying to get back to Ireland. His Irish passport was seized, and he was ordered held on $100,000 bail.

He will serve his sentence at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster.

