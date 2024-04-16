Firefighter from Ireland charged with rape in Boston held on high cash bail

BOSTON — 37-year-old Terence Crosbie, a firefighter from Dublin, Ireland, was back in a Boston Municipal Courtroom on Tuesday, charged with raping a woman over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The victim told police in a report, the incident all started on March 14 at the Black Rose Irish Pub near Faneuil Hall where she met a man from Ireland.

The victim told police they returned to his room at the Omni Parker House hotel where they had consensual sex.

Afterward, she told police they fell asleep in separate beds.

Hours later, on March 15th, the victim said she woke up to another man, later identified as Terence Crosbie sexually assaulting her.

The victim quoted Crosbie, who she didn’t know, as saying, “I know you want this, he (the other man) fell asleep.”

Crosbie and the other man, both from Ireland, were visiting Boston for St. Patrick’s Day and were sharing the hotel room.

In an interview with police, Crosbie denied the rape.

He told police he climbed into bed not knowing she was even there, but he heard her gather her clothes and leave the room.

Crosbie claims he never said a word to her.

His law firm is promising to fight the allegations.

“I can tell you right now, he is going to fight and clear his name and do everything that he can to address these charges and maintain his innocence,” Boston attorney Brad Bailey told Boston 25 News Reporter Bob Ward.

Crosbie was arrested at Logan Airport on March 16th, three days before his previously scheduled flight, trying to get back to Ireland.

His Irish passport was seized and he is still held on 100-thousand dollars cash bail.

Crosbie’s lawyers insist he is a family man with a wife and young children and does not deserve high bail.

“This is a man, Bob, who has never been in trouble before. Has no prior record, has never been in jail. Here he is, in a jail cell with no ability to make bail, really in a situation that is arguably punitive for somebody who has the presumption of innocence,” Bailey said.

In court, a prosecutor said the case is headed to a grand jury and it is likely Crosbie will be indicted in May and the case moved to Superior Court.

Crosbie is next scheduled to appear in Boston Municipal Court in May.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

