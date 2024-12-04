The raging blaze that damaged two multi-family homes in Southbridge earlier this month was intentionally set, fire officials said Wednesday.

The fire broke out at a home on Union Street and spread to a second building around 3:00 a.m. on November 13.

The seven-alarm fire triggered a large response as firefighters from over a dozen nearby communities helped extinguish the blaze by 6:15 a.m.

30 people were able to escape the buildings because fire alarms roused the sleeping residents.

Fire that damaged Southbridge triple-deckers was intentionally set, officials say

Video captured by a Boston 25 photographer showed multiple cars that were also burning in the fire.

Arson investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for any information regarding the fire or who caused it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group