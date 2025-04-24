‘A shock’: Community mourns loss of 3 Concord-Carlisle High School students killed in Florida crash

CONCORD, Mass. — At Concord-Carlisle High School, a time of mourning where grief counseling is made available to all students as news spreads that three 18-year-old seniors were killed in a horrific spring break crash in Florida on Monday night.

“For a lot of us, we’re just kind of shocked. We are all trying to wrap our heads around this. This is a tragic loss. This is a terrible loss,” Sevoi Hightower, a junior told us.

Monday’s crash killed three Concord-Carlisle seniors, Hannah Wasserman, Jimmy McIntosh, and Maisey O’Donnell. One other student is still in critical condition.

Concord Carlisle high school fatal crash victims From left: Hannah Wasserman, Jimmy McIntosh, Maisey O'Donnell

The three deceased parties were in an SUV that collided with a tractor trailer truck on Highway 98 near Panama City.

Maisey O’Donnell was a two-time state diving champion.

“Her teammates were devasted, to say the least. Because she meant a lot to the team,” said Joe Chirico, Maisey’s head coach at Boston Area Diving.

“A lot of people knew her as the state champion, but she was actually better than the state champion, she was a diver on a national level,” Chirico added.

In Concord, even at other high schools, this is a somber day.

“It’s definitely been a shock around our entire Concord community,” said Will Frank, a graduating senior at Middlesex High School.

“It’s just a reminder for everyone, you can’t take anything for granted you have to enjoy every day. You never know when the last time you’ll see someone is,” said Davis Hale, also a graduating senior at Middlesex High School.

Florida deadly crash

Back at Concord-Carlisle, a sad reality is sinking in.

“For me it’s just kind of sad to see, ‘Oh I’ve seen these people before.’ And I’ve seen them smile. I’ve seen them laugh. I’ve seen them walk the hallways and look at me. And now they’re not here,” Sevoi Hightower said.

Law enforcement officials in Florida say this case is open and active.

But it the investigation could last anywhere from six to nine months.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

