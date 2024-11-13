30 people escape blaze that spread to 2 triple-decker homes in Southbridge

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. — A raging blaze damaged two triple-deckers in Southbridge early Wednesday morning, forcing dozens of residents from their homes.

The fire broke out at a home on Union Street and spread to a second home around 3 a.m.

Video captured by a Boston 25 photographer showed multiple cars that were also burning in the fire.

According to the Southbridge Fire Department, 30 people living in both buildings escaped safely.

There were no injuries to report.

The fire seems to have started in the back of the building, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

