Fire at Somerset nursing home causes minor damage

SOMERSET, Mass. — A small fire caused some damage to a nursing home in Somerset.

The fire broke out at the Somerset Ridge Center just after 3:30 this morning.

Somerset Fire Chief Jamison Barros is crediting staff with helping get the fire under control before crews arrived and then moving patients to safe parts of the building.

The fire began on the second floor, which houses 43 of the 127 residents.

Barros said some of the residents on the second floor will have to be moved to the first floor.

