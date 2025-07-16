‘On fire, screaming for my life’: BU exchange student speaks out after suffering severe burns at WPI

WORCESTER, Mass. — A BU summer exchange student from Hong Kong is sharing her excruciating and costly recovery after suffering severe burns at a Worcester Polytechnic Institute frat house.

Yvette Digan showed Boston 25 News second and third degree burns on about a third of body during a sit-down interview.

She said she suffered those agonizing injuries at Zeta Psi fraternity back in May.

Surveillance video shows multiple people gathered around a fire before an explosive fireball erupts.

A lawsuit filed by Digan said a Zeta Psi fraternity member “negligently poured a highly flammable liquid” on the fire.

Digan identifies that liquid as 190-proof Everclear.

“I wasn’t even paying attention, and suddenly, I was on fire, screaming for my life,” Digan told Boston 25 News. “I’ve never been in that much pain before.”

Digan said she was tackled by several witnesses who helped get the fire out.

She was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center before she was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital with burns on her legs, her left hand, chest, and breasts.

The 22-year-old spent nearly a month in the hospital and received multiple skin graft surgeries.

“I’m in pain every day. Waking up in the morning, I remember, and going to sleep at night, I also have discomfort,” said Digan. “It’s just been a rollercoaster.”

Digan is suing Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Zeta Psi, and Luxco, the maker of Everclear grain alcohol.

A lawsuit accuses the company of knowingly removing fire hazard warnings despite safety risks and “marketing Everclear as a multi-purpose product safe for use near stoves and open flames.”

“Obviously, this Everclear is extremely dangerous,” said attorney Adam Clermont. “The product is still on sale in Massachusetts at liquor stores. It’s still advertised on sale on its website. Nobody seems to care.”

Boston 25 News reached out to Luxco for comment and have not yet heard back.

A Worcester Polytechnic Institute spokesperson said it does not comment on active litigation.

The incident that left Digan and a young man with burn injuries is currently under investigation by Worcester Police and fire investigators.

Digan is still undergoing occupational therapy and counseling and has a long road to recovery ahead.

She’s hoping to stay in Boston beyond this summer to continue receiving treatment at Mass General Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

