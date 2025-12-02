Fire involving multiple buildings in southern New Hampshire city prompts large emergency response

NASHUA, N.H. — A massive emergency response is underway after a huge fire appeared to spread to multiple buildings in a city in southern New Hampshire on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters from multiple communities are battling a six-alarm blaze along Vine Street in Nashua, according to Nashua Fire Rescue.

Photos from the scene showed flames shooting from the roofs of at least two apartment buildings on Vine Street. Thick plumes of smoke were also spotted consuming the neighborhood.

0 of 9 Nashua Vine Street fire (Nashua Fire Rescue) Nashua Vine Street fire Nashua Vine Street fire Nashua Vine Street fire Nashua Vine Street fire Nashua Vine Street fire Nashua Vine Street fire Nashua Vine Street fire (Nashua Fire Rescue)

There was no immediate word on injuries or the cause of the fire. It also wasn’t clear if anyone was inside the buildings when the flames erupted.

Boston 25 News is working to learn additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group