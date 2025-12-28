Fire destroys barn in Winchendon

WINCHENDON, MASS. — A fire completely destroyed a barn in Winchendon last night.

According to officials, the Winchendon Fire Department was called in around 8 p.m. for a structure fire at a large barn on the grounds of 50 Old Center.

Residents were advised to evacuate the adjacent building, and a second alarm was quickly struck.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire throughout the barn and quickly requested a third alarm, as well as water tenders to supplement the town’s water supply.

Prior to the arrival of firefighters, the barn doors and gates had been opened to allow as many chickens and ducks to escape as possible.

Winchendon Fire quickly went into a defensive mode on the barn and concentrated on keeping the flames from spreading to the home.

Once the fire was extinguished, the efforts turned to getting the residents back in the adjacent home due to the cold temperatures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

