Fire chief of central Mass. city placed on leave amid investigation

FITCHBURG, Mass. — The fire chief of Fitchburg has been placed on leave amid an external investigation, Boston 25 News has learned.

In a statement, Fitchburg Mayor Sam Squailia confirmed that Fitchburg Fire Chief Dante Suarez is “on leave pending review.”

Assistant Chief Patrick Haverty has been appointed as the department’s acting chief pending the results of the investigation, according to Squailia.

Squailia’s office didn’t share any additional details on the investigation into Suarez or when it started.

Suarez was introduced as Fitchburg’s provisional fire chief in 2021. As of Monday afternoon, he is still listed as chief in the city’s official staff directory.

This comes as city and state officials continue to probe three fires in February on Blossom and Day streets and Myrtle Avenue that investigators believe were intentionally set.

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