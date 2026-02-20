Arson investigation underway after 3 suspicious fires in Fitchburg in less than a week

FITCHBURG, Mass. — An investigation is underway in Fitchburg as officials believe three fires in the city were intentionally set.

Fitchburg Fire Chief Dante Saurez, Fitchburg Police Chief Steven Giannini and State Fire Marshal Jon Davine announced Thursday that three recent fires on Blossom Street, Day Street, and Myrtle Avenue are believed to be the product of arson.

“Setting a fire isn’t just property damage, it’s a potentially deadly act that endangers families, neighbors, and first responders”, said Chief Giannini. “I’m asking everyone in our community to stay alert and pay attention to anything unusual in your surroundings. If you see something that doesn’t seem right, trust your instincts and report it. If you have any information about these incidents, no matter how minor it may seem, please come forward. Even the smallest detail could make a difference.”

The Blossom Street and Day Street fires took place in the entrances of large apartment buildings on Saturday and Sunday.

Wednesday’s fire at a multi-family home on Myrtle Avenue displaced seven people. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

“We are asking anyone with information on these fires to share it with the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229,” said Chief Suarez. “All calls are confidential and you can remain anonymous if you prefer.”

“The Fitchburg Fire Department, Fitchburg Police, and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office are jointly investigating all three of these incidents,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “We’ve reached the point where we can confidently say that they were intentionally set. We have not reached a determination as to whether the fires on Blossom and Day streets are related, but we always consider a link when suspicious fires are reported in close proximity.”

