‘Find my iPhone’ app leads to arrest of man suspected in violent carjacking of Boston Uber driver

BOSTON — The “Find my iPhone” app helped police arrest a man who allegedly tried to strangle an Uber driver during the brazen theft of her vehicle in Boston on Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a carjacking in the area of Massachusetts and Columbus avenues around 6:30 p.m. encountered a visibly shaken rideshare driver, according to the Boston Police Department.

The woman told officers that she had picked up a passenger in Cambridge before the violent incident occurred. As she reached the Boston intersection, the suspect allegedly wrapped a cord around her neck in an attempt to strangle her, according to police.

She managed to escape the vehicle and call for help.

A witness told police she saw the victim struggling with a man in the back seat of her white 2017 Lexus NX SUV before the suspect jumped into the driver’s seat and fled down Massachusetts Avenue toward Boston Medical Center.

The victim informed officers that her phone was still inside the stolen vehicle, and her husband was able to track it using the “Find My iPhone” app, according to police. Officers followed the signal to Grove Hall, then to Stanwood Street and Blue Hill Avenue, where the vehicle was stopped.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Dawkins, was arrested at the scene. Police noted that the victim also positively identified Dawkins.

Dawkins faces charges of carjacking, strangulation or suffocation, assault with a dangerous weapon, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

The operation to track down Dawkins involved numerous Boston police units, state police, and a state police helicopter.

Body-worn cameras were also activated during the response, according to police.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Uber for comment on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group